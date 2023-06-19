Skip to main content
GH Nina
Cynthia Watros

Will Nina Confess Her Dirty Deeds to Sonny on General Hospital?

This week on General Hospital, the walls are starting to close in on Nina (Cynthia Watros) over her part in Ned's (Wally Kurth) near-fatal fall. Sonny (Maurice Benard) knows something is not right with his lady love and wants to know what's going on.

Ava (Maura West) has told her bestie time and time again if she doesn't confess all her sins, it's going to be bad for her. Will Nina finally unburden herself?

Watch the promo below.

