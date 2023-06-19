On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Adam calls Nicholas wondering if he’s checked his voicemail. Nicholas is dealing with his own mess and indicates he doesn’t know what’s going on. Adam reports Sally is ok, but really wants to tell his brother the rest, in person. He asks if Nicholas can get away. Nicholas doesn’t want to leave Sharon and Faith. Adam says he’s at the hospital with Sally. Just then, Sharon enters, correctly surmises the call is about Sally, and says he should go to her.

Elena enters and Adam asks for an update. She says this situation isn’t going to be easy. Elena acknowledges Adam also lost a baby and wonders how he’s doing. He says the entire situation seems unreal. Elena says everything happened so fast and he had to make a very quick decision. Adam would never have imagined he would be in such a position. Elena offers her support to both of them and exits.

Adam heads over to Sally’s room and finds her awake. He updates her on his talk with Nicholas saying he will be at the hospital soon. Adam says he’ll be hanging out with her until Nicholas’ arrival. Sally looks at him and asks how Adam could have let their baby die.

What did you think of today's episode?