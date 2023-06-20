On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:



Paulina’s Digs: Olivia is lying down while the rest of the family chat about the current situation with Abe. Julie and Eli prepare to head out, and Paulina thanks them for being there in support.

Paulina sits down with Theo to talk about the Juneteenth festivities. She’s proud he was there to represent Abe and the rest of the family. Paulina knows how proud of him Abe will be. They invite him to stay but Theo says he’ll be staying at the Salem Inn.

Paulina looks through her wedding album with Chanel. She says she and Abe were supposed to share a piece of wedding cake she saved in the freezer. They happen upon a copy of Abe’s vows which leads Paulina to cry as she misses him so much.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Megan is chatting with Li asking if he’s been able to get in touch with Dr. Rolf to help them take down Stefan. She tells him how Kristen and EJ are locked away in the tunnels. Just then, the door to the tunnels opens and Leo emerges.

He introduces himself as Leo and Lady Whistleblower. He knew Harold wouldn’t let him in so he took the back way. Megan clutches a letter opener as Leo explains his concerns about Dimitri going after Gwen. He says he knows they’re using Gwen to help recover Dimitri’s reputation. Megan is tickled at how little Leo understands. She covers saying Dimitri actually enjoys hanging with Gwen. Leo goes to exit but doubles back saying Megan reminds him of his mother. She taunts him asking if mommy didn’t tuck him in at night. He reiterates he knows she and Dimitri are up to something. After he exits, Megan basically hisses.

Megan brings a tray for Kristen and EJ but stops at Stefan’s portrait admitting he probably wouldn’t like her plans for Stefan. Before she can go to the tunnels, Theo arrives and Megan introduces herself. He’s looking for EJ, and Megan says he’s out of town. She inquires about Abe and tells him not to give up hope as she thinks Stefano and Lexie are watching over him. They exchange compliments as Megan seems to know she’s found someone who could be useful.

Salem Inn: Dimitri and Gwen are basking in their surprise afterglow. They review the events that landed them in bed, including Megan’s text message. In real time, Dimitri says he just couldn’t help himself. Gwen’s feelings are the same but says they can’t do it again. She thinks there’s an ethical issue, and he suggests they end their professional relationship.

Dimitri says he’s never fallen so hard so fast for anyone. He’s terrified to let these feelings slip away. With that, Dimitri proposes to Gwen. She’s stunned by his proposal but Peter says he’s always gone after what he wants. Gwen asks if he loves her (really?). Dimitri says he’s never believed in love at first sight but now he’s been proven wrong. He goes on to say he appreciates her in a way Xander never did.

Gwen doesn’t know what to make of this turn of events. Just then, Leo arrives in a rage (again, Dimitri’s reaction to Leo’s rants tickles me). Dimitri decides to give them a minute and simply throws back the cover and exits. As Leo is staring at his nekkidness, Gwen smacks him with a pillow. Dimitir reemerges and reminds Gwen to think about what he said.

Horton Square: Gabi and Stefan are planning their wedding, but he’s not really paying attention. Stefan is worried about EJ and thinks he’s working on a plan to take them down. He wants to consider working with Megan, but Gabi warns she has her own agenda.

Julie and Eli are talking about Abe when they encounter Stefan and Gabi. She tells Eli how sorry she is about Abe. Julie gets snarky and Stefan says he’s glad to see his heart is in good hands. Julie and Eli fills Stefan in about Gabi using his heart to torture Lani and Julie (including the remote control - which always just tickled me). As Julie says how disgusted she was by Gabi, Stefan says he couldn’t be more proud. Stefan says Lani is no saint as she shot him in the throat. Eli reminds him Lani shot him because he jumped his “dumb ass” in front of her gun. Stefan continues to trash Lani when Eli steps up on him.

Julie jumps in saying they aren’t worth it. Stefan and Gabi mention their upcoming wedding and Julie wishes them a happy honeymoon - in hell.

Whitley’s Digs: Abe confronts Whitely about her lies. He remembers she was not the bride at his wedding. Whitley tries to talk Abe down saying he also saw the woman in his dreams. Abe doubles down saying he actually had a memory. He wants pictures that prove they were married. Whitley says she doesn’t have a picture on her phone, and the wedding album was destroyed in a fire. Abe thinks something isn’t quite right. He wants to call Chanel so Whitley quickly says she can pull it up on her computer. She quickly works her magic and creates a wedding picture by putting her head on Paulina’s body.

Abe is taken in by the fake photo and thinks his mind must be playing tricks on him. He goes on to say the only reason he thought he was right was because Whitley doesn’t wear her wedding ring. She explains she takes it off for work and shows him a ring as proof.

Whitley dresses up so she and Abe can recreate their wedding. Abe wonders why they haven’t invited their families. She pans around the room to the cats and says their family is all around them. She pretends (or does she) the cats tell her the invitations were lost in the mail. Abe wants to put on his light blue suit from the wedding. Whitley explains his suit burned in the fire, as well. She asks for his ring and says “Ms. Catty LaBelle” will hold on to it for now.

Endings

Leo can’t believe Gwen slept with Dimitri. He thinks it’s both nauseating and hot. He wants to know how it was and she says it was incredible. Gwen explains she’s feeling dazed because Dimitri proposed.

Dimitri returns and reports he slept with Gwen. Megan is thrilled with his progress, even more so when she finds out he proposed. Just then, Gabi and Stefan enter wondering who is getting married. Megan covers saying she was telling Dimitri how she wants to throw them an engagement party. She guarantees a party they will never forget.

Julie and Eli returned to Alice Horton’s dining room. She apologizes for the scene she made in Horton Square. Eli makes her feel better and shifts the conversation to finding Abe.

Whitley grabs one of her stuffed cats and pretends he is the officiant for their ceremony. Abe says “I do” and slips the ring on her finger. She hugs him saying she’s the happiest woman on the face of the earth.

Chanel goes to check on Olivia leaving Paulina to flashback to her wedding. She continues to read his vows and dissolves into tears.

