GH's Nicholas Chavez on Spencer's Evidence Decision: "What Trina Doesn't Know Won't Kill Her"

Not everything is happily ever after for Port Charles' hottest young couple, General Hospital's Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali). Against Trina's wishes, the Cassadine heir chose not to get rid of (possibly) falsified evidence from his late uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy)..and he's kept it from her. Chavez dished Spencer's choice and what this could mean for "Sprina" in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

From the beginning, Spencer wasn't keen on finding out what the evidence in question was. Chavez explained:

I think he probably did want to see what it was, but it gets more complicated when you bring other people into the situation, even someone like Trina — maybe even especially someone like Trina, because she has such a good heart. That’s why at the beginning of this, he was trying to talk her out of it. He was saying, ‘Maybe let’s just let this go. We can walk away from this. We don’t have to open the box.’ But once she does know the contents of the box, he has to deal with it. His feeling is that Esme [Avery Pohl] is guilty, no matter what, so it doesn’t matter if the evidence is forged or not. He can see that Trina has made up her mind [to the contrary] and can’t be convinced. Still, he’s very, very determined, so I think it came as no surprise at the end of that episode when he put the evidence back in the box.

Although the prince and the college student are head over heels for one another, their moral codes may differ. Trina has a firm sense of what's just and unjust, while Spencer has a grayer moral code. The Daytime Emmy-winning actor mused:

It’s interesting because Spencer and Trina are so attracted to each other and they have a deep love and a deep care for one another. But in terms of a value system, there is some crossover, but then there is this whole other side of each of them that doesn’t come into contact with one another. It’s a different way of playing the game called life.

Does Spencer feel guilty about not telling Trina the truth? Or is he more focused on getting the scoop on Esme? Chavez said of Trina: