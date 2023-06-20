Skip to main content
Adam Levy, Judy Sheindlin
image caption
Judge Adam Levy and Judge Judy Sheindlin

Judy Sheindlin's Son Adam Levy on Freevee Spinoff: "The Elephant in The Room is Nepotism"

Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin has been crowned as the new queen of streaming courtroom shows. Not only is she producing and starring in the recently-renewed Amazon Freevee show Judy Justice, but she's helming two new spinoffs and a fourth, unscripted program, featuring some faces close to her heart. In an in-depth New York Times profile, Sheindlin talks about working with her family on the expanding "Judy-Verse," as her programming block is jokingly referred to by some Amazon Studios insiders.

Sheindlin's Freevee empire includes her nearest and dearest. Her granddaughter Sarah Rose is a law clerk on Judy Justice, while recently-debuted spinoff Tribunal Justice numbers among its stars Sheindlin's son, a former district attorney named Adam Levy. Plus, another upcoming show, Justice on Trial, looks at landmark court cases, partially via reenactment, and features Sheindin's son-in-law, lawyer Daniel T. Mentzer.

Sheindlin shared of working with her family:

Look, everybody wants to be in the entertainment business — it’s glamorous. But not everybody has the ability to connect with an audience and have legal credibility. Adam is a meticulous lawyer with a personality.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Levy clarified that he is an accomplished legal professional in his own right, stating:

The elephant in the room is nepotism. If Judy was not the creator and executive producer, I would not be here. I know that. But putting that aside for a minute, I know that I am good at what I do in a courtroom.

I worked too hard to develop my reputation as a lawyer, as someone of substance who really does respect the law and the judicial process, to be diminished that way.

Amazon and Sheindlin didn't discuss the fourth show they have in development at Freevee, which should debut at some point in 2024.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Judith Sheindlin, Judy Justice
Talk Shows

Judy Justice Reupped For 2 More Seasons at Amazon Freevee

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Judy Sheindlin small
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Return of Amazon Freevee Court Show

By Jillian BoweComment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judith Sheindlin Talks End of Judge Judy, New IMDB Show

By Carly SilverComment
Judge Judy
Talk Shows

Judge Judy Provides an Update on 'Judy Justice'

By Carly SilverComment