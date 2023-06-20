Tamron Hall Show Announces Season 5 Premiere Date

Tamron Hall's self-titled talk show is coming back soon! The Wrap has announced that the show, which was renewed in March, will premiere its fifth season on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tamron Hall has gone from strength to strength. Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures of minutes show that, during Season 4, the chatfest was the most-improved daytime talk show by ratings among network or syndicated series.

As of late May, Tamron Hall grew with regards to ratings and total viewers for the 33rd straight week. It's ranked among the top five talk shows in key demos of women 18-49 and 25-54.