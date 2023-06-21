On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Rome: Hope and Brooke wake up and are thrilled by the excitement of the upcoming presentations. Brooke is so very excited she's been asked to model a dress in the collection. Hope is distracted and admits she wishes Liam was with her (really?). She's annoyed at herself for waiting until the last minute to invite him. Hope thinks it feels wrong not to have Liam there for such a momentous occasion.

Thomas is less than thrilled with Brooke's inclusion in the fashion show. Ridge reminds him Brooke is a legend. Just then, Steffy and Carter arrive on the scene. Carter is surprised Liam didn't travel with Hope to support her.

Hope and Brooke are getting dressed for the fashion show when Carter arrives to check on them. He compliments them, wishes them luck, and quickly exits. Hope is concerned and dismayed she still hasn't heard from Liam. She texts him and Brooke thinks it's adorable how connected they are. Just then, Thomas arrives and talks up how amazing the event will be.

The fashion show begins with Brooke and Hope front and center, and the Italian press are eating it up. Next up, Hope arrives back dressed as a fairy princess (are there no other models?). Ridge catches Thomas watching Hope with an admiring gaze.

Spencer Jet: Bill and Liam are headed to Rome to surprise Hope. Liam is incredibly grateful for his dad's generosity and can't wait to see Hope. They comment on the lack of cell service, but Liam's cool with making his arrival a surprise.

Liam asks about Katie and Bill says he was hoping she would join them on the trip. For now, he's "flying solo." That sparks an idea and Bill says Liam and Hope should head to the yacht after the fashion shows. He'll make himself scarce so they can enjoy some alone time. He can only imagine how beautiful Hope looks as she prepares to present her collection.

Forrester Creations: Eric has gathered Zende, Paris, and RJ for a meeting. He thanks Zende and Paris for being so essential to the development of the line (Didn't they judge Zende's designs as underwhelming which brought Thomas back?). They sit around and jabber about the amazing events about to take place in Rome.

Endings

Bill and Liam are about to land in Rome.

Hope gives a press conference expressing her gratitude for the amazing reception for her collection. She introduces Thomas as an essential part of the line's success. The press asks to take pictures with the dynamic duo front and center.

