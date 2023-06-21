On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Carter introduces Hope as the “heart and soul of Hope For The Future.” She gets applause from the press and begins by saying it’s amazing to be in the city of eternal love (why is she dressed like a fairy princess?). The city holds a very special place in her heart because Italy has always been so welcoming to all of Forrester Creations. Thomas watches as she talks about fashion and the way it helps folks express their creativity and identity. Hope says her line is fashion “with a social conscience.” Brooke and Ridge watch as she talks about setting the stage for future generations.

Hope says she couldn’t have developed the Hope For The Future line without the help of many people (Did anyone else catch the look of disgust on Steffy’s face?!?). She says no one has been more essential to HFTH than Thomas Forrester. He stands beside Hope as she calls him the creative force behind the “look and feel” of the line. With that, they open the floor for questions. Surprising no one, the first question is a request to get a photo of the two of them together (somewhere Liam is going to look at his social media and bite the head off a puppy). Brooke and Thomas look at one another as both Brooke and Steffy look both uneasy and disgusted by the display.

