Skip to main content
Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful

Darin Brooks Delves Into Wyatt on The Bold and The Beautiful 10th Anniversary

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful on June 21, 2013. Since then, he's romanced some of Los Angeles' leading ladies and come into his own as a Spencer heir. Brooks spoke to Soaps.com about Wyatt's evolution.

How has Wyatt matured? Brooks said:

He’s grown up! He went from that young kid who was a free spirit trying to figure his world out to someone has his head on straighter, largely because of Bill [Don Diamont] and getting to know Liam [Scott Clifton].

Brooks recalled that:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

sometimes the director or someone will have to rein us in. We start to have a little too much fun!

Meanwhile, the rogue Spencer still has some bite to him. The actor mused:

He’s still full of piss and vinegar. When he doesn’t like someone — like Sheila [Kimberlin Brown] or Thomas [Matthew Atkinson] — he doesn’t censor himself!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

Darin Brooks Out at B&B

By Jillian BoweComment
Darin Brooks
The Bold and the Beautiful

Darin Brooks Dishes on Vintage B&B Eps: "I Love the Nostalgia"

By Carly SilverComment
Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor Face Off

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Katie Turns Bill’s Attention to Brooke

By Joshua BaldwinComment