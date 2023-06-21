Darin Brooks Delves Into Wyatt on The Bold and The Beautiful 10th Anniversary
Wyatt (Darin Brooks) debuted on The Bold and the Beautiful on June 21, 2013. Since then, he's romanced some of Los Angeles' leading ladies and come into his own as a Spencer heir. Brooks spoke to Soaps.com about Wyatt's evolution.
How has Wyatt matured? Brooks said:
He’s grown up! He went from that young kid who was a free spirit trying to figure his world out to someone has his head on straighter, largely because of Bill [Don Diamont] and getting to know Liam [Scott Clifton].
Brooks recalled that:
sometimes the director or someone will have to rein us in. We start to have a little too much fun!
Meanwhile, the rogue Spencer still has some bite to him. The actor mused:
He’s still full of piss and vinegar. When he doesn’t like someone — like Sheila [Kimberlin Brown] or Thomas [Matthew Atkinson] — he doesn’t censor himself!