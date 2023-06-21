On today's General Hospital recap: Portia demands to know why Jordan kissed Curtis. Jordan swears it was only one kiss and there was confusion involved. Jordan says she won't interfere in her life again, but Portia brings up sleeping with Zeke.

Portia says the kiss didn't come out of nowhere because they were hanging out and sharing marital secrets. Jordan admits there was a time when she was interested but now she doesn't want Curtis anymore. Portia doesn't understand why Jordan didn't tell her about the kiss, but Jordan says Curtis told her not to.

Jordan swears she's out of the picture, but Portia wants to know which one of them walked away. Jordan says Portia should have told Curtis the truth before the wedding and claims she's mad at herself.

Trina stops by The Savoy to ask Curtis what happened between him and Portia yesterday. Curtis says it's complicated but it doesn't involve Trina. She disagrees, saying her mother's feelings are important to her. Curtis says Trina needs to speak to Portia directly, but she insists on knowing any secret. Trina says Zeke told her to keep her distance from Curtis and demands to know what he's done.

Curtis admits he kissed Jordan since the wedding and didn't say anything but has decided his future is with Portia. Trina says out of her three parents, only one of them has shown fidelity and honesty and that's Taggert. Curtis promises to be that man for her but she points out he's not off to a great start. (BURN!)

Dr Navarro tells Molly her egg count is normal but the endometriosis had an adverse effect on their quality. She says it will be a challenge for Molly to conceive a child. Dr Navarro says the chances of conceiving are extremely low and she might want to explore other options.

Molly is upset by the news and TJ tries to convince her there are different ways to create their family. Molly needs some time to think about it and how overwhelming everything has been. She thinks she needs a break to live her life and eventually revisit having a family.

The Deception women discuss Brook Lynn and their worries about Ned. Maxie mentions Cody calming Leo, so Gladys bad mouths Cody then Sasha snaps at Gladys. Maxie and Sasha both defend Cody so Gladys leaves.

Lucy says she has a connection with Cody via Serena and she would believe him over Gladys any day. Maxie agrees and doesn’t believe Cody is capable of stealing the bracelet. Sasha thinks someone stole the bracelet from Gladys and dumped it into Cody's jacket pocket.

Sasha tells them Cody wants her to pick a side but Lucy doesn't think Cody wants her to turn her back on Gladys, who still controls the money. Sasha says the guardianship might be over soon and explains about meeting with the therapist. Sasha says Nina wrote a character reference and Lucy agrees to write one as well.

When Sasha briefly leaves the table, Lucy and Maxie gossip about her and Cody. Sasha returns to overhear Maxie say she thinks what Cody feels is more than friendship.

Sam and Cody meet with Spinelli who's less than thrilled to be asked to help Cody out of any trouble. Cody says he's worried about Sasha and says Gladys doesn't deserve her trust. He's worried Sasha will get hurt. Sam wants them to work together to help Sasha.

Cody calls Gladys to meet at the pool where Sam has set up surveillance. Sam's surveillance is interrupted by Kristina who wants to discuss her foundation. Sam tries desperately to get rid of Kristina, who becomes suspicious.

Cody tells Gladys he has the evidence to prove she planted the bracelet on him. He says Gladys needs to drop the charges or he'll show the police the evidence he has against her. Gladys thinks he's bluffing but Spinelli points out she hasn't said she's innocent.

Cody claims a photographer who was backstage at the Nurse's Ball has photos of Gladys wearing the bracelet during the time she says it went missing. Spinelli tells Gladys she should recant, reminding her she lied once before and the police won't be happy with another lie.

Gladys doesn't believe they have anything on her. Spinelli and Cody both explain how the data on her phone tracked her steps the day of the ball and put her in the dressing room with Cody's jacket.

