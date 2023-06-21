Jerry Douglas' Wife Kym on Y&R Guest Spot: "A Different Level of Intensity and Integrity"

Kym Douglas is set to appear on The Young and the Restless for the first time June 22. Her guest turn is in honor of her late husband, late Y&R legend Jerry Douglas (ex-John Abbott). Douglas spoke to Soap Opera Digest about what it meant to her to appear on the CBS soap.

Appropriately, her Y&R debut comes during an Abbott-centric episode. She explained:

They first asked me if I would be interested in doing it because they had thought about doing an episode which would include flashbacks of John Abbott. Traci Abbott, played by Beth Maitland, has been established as a very successful writer for many years, and they wanted someone to play her agent, and who better than someone who was a journalist and has authored books, plus the connection with Jerry, so it was a great thing. My character’s name is Zelda Winston and I’ve decided that her great-grandfather was Harry Winston, and she has a lot of diamonds, but that’s just me.

Douglas appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 19 years as a health and beauty expert. But heading to Genoa City was a different job entirely. She commented:

I’m representing my late husband at his [TV] home that he was at for over 35 years. And I’m also showing our son, Hunter, his dad’s legacy and that his work will live on and he touched a lot of people and maybe even continues to do so through the character John Abbott, who [Co-Creator/Former Head Writer] Bill Bell so brilliantly created. And so this had a different level of intensity and integrity for me. It’s one thing to just be funny and make them laugh on ELLEN, but this was a whole different heartfelt [level] so I had extra pressure.

She also posted a behind-the-scenes pic on Twitter:

Douglas shared how she comes from a "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" background. She said: