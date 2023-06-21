On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sally lies in her hospital bed looking at embryonic pictures of the baby which might have been. She says her pregnancy, though brief, changed her. She smiled when she never would because she was going to be someone’s mother. She cries as she grieves for the life that will never be. She promises to always love her child and will never forget them. Sally knows what she needs to do, but can’t find the strength to say goodbye. With that, she puts the pictures in a box, closes it, and calls the nurse. She tells the person at the end of the call button she would like to see her baby (Courtney Hope did WORK in these scenes).

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sally Blames Adam For Their Baby’s Death

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!