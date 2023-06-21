On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria tells Nicholas he needs to take time off from Newman. He appreciates the gesture but disagrees. Victoria thinks he might be able to let go of the situation with Cameron but believes Sharon and Faith will need his support. Nicholas says Faith is already backing to head back to college. He believes he will be able to support the people he loves, including Sally, and remain invested at work.

Victoria pushes him saying she wants him to take time to think about her proposition. Nicholas reminds his sister how she continued to work when everything went down with Ashland. She said it made her feel whole and hopes she understands he feels the same way. Victoria won't let it go and thinks Nicholas can't see clearly what's best for him. He continues to resist but Victoria says he has no choice as the decision has already been made. She needs him to step away from his role as COO.

