Liam is wandering the streets of Rome searching for Hope. Meanwhile, his beloved wife is standing a few hundred feet up with the bane of his existence. Thomas tells Hope how impressed he is with everything she accomplished. He thinks the line was beautiful and so is its namesake. He feels like they made history today in a very historical place. Down below, Liam looks around and finally spots the duo. He starts to yell for Hope and notices how close she is to Thomas. Suddenly, she jumps at him and plants her lips on his… as a powerless and devastated Liam watches from below.

