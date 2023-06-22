On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Basic Black: Alex doesn’t think he and Brady should care they pissed off Maggie. Alex still thinks Maggie has no idea how to run a business. Just then, Belle arrives with Alex’s employment contract. He signs it without reading it (silly, silly, Alex) and exits. Belle says she wants to chat about Kristen. She checked out the family court ruling and says there is no wiggle room for Kristen in terms of custody, but she wants to dispute the ruling.

Belle and Brady chat for a bit about Kristen before he fills her in on Chloe and Xander’s relationship status. Belle can’t believe Chloe would get with Xander after all the many times he’s messed with their family and Chloe! She thinks Kristen must have pushed Chloe way too far. Brady decides they’re better off concentrating on Belle’s life.

Belle says Shawn Douglas is still getting drunk on the daily. Brady offers to talk to him but Belle says not now. She’s trying to get Shawn D. to make an appointment with Marlena. With that, Belle decides it’s time to go and exits leaving Brady alone with a picture of Chloe.

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Maggie offers Chad a job being her second in command. Chad wonders what Victor would think about having a DiMera on staff. She reminds him he once worked for Titan, and thinks he will be an enormous asset to the company. Chad is flattered but already has a job. Maggie reminds him and Stephanie Titan is one of SJPR’s clients. She sells it as best as she can when suddenly Chad and Stephanie say they are moving in together.

Maggie congratulates the duo on taking the next step in their relationship. Before she leaves, Maggie says she hopes Stephanie will support Chad if he decides to accept her offer. He wants to take some time to think about it. Maggie says she has big plans for Titan and wants to get started. Her first order of business is to take on DiMera Enterprises.

Chad and Stephanie are pushing their food around when he asks what she thinks about Maggie’s job offer. She thinks he needs to consider such an important position but is a wee worried he’s taking Alex’s old job. After loading the dishwasher, Chad returns to continue discussing Maggie’s job offer. Chad doesn’t understand how Alex’s problems with Maggie are any of their concern. Stephanie hates how all of this looks in terms of the two of them dating and now Chad possibly taking over Alex’s former job. Stephanie also notes how Maggie has changed since taking over the CEO position at Titan. She’s worried Maggie might kick him out on his “fine ass.”

Chicago: Rex is half-nekkid doing some yoga when Sarah arrives. She’s worried because of the voicemail from Bonnie about having difficulties keeping her secret. Rex tries to calm Sarah down by suggesting she call Bonnie and work things out. She calls Bonnie who sneezes when she answers. Bonnie confirms she hasn’t told Xander about the baby. However, she did tell Justin.

Sarah freaks out Justin is in on her pregnancy news. Bonnie says she gave Justin $1 to retain him so they have confidentiality between them. Aside from the confidentiality, Bonnie says Xander is very busy with his new girlfriend. She blabs Xander is “porking” Chloe Lane… and they’re living together. That being said, Bonnie thinks Xander would drop Chloe if he knew about the baby. Sarah doesn’t want Xander back in her life so they’re going to have to keep the secret. With that, they hang up.

Rex wonders if Sarah’s ok with the updates on Xander. She unconvincingly says he’s free to date whomever he wants. She concludes she can do the same and plants a kiss on Rex. He pulls away and Sarah thinks Rex doesn’t want to see her naked and pregnant. Rex says he saw the look on her face when he found out about Xander and Chloe. Even though he wants a chance with her, he doesn’t want to be second choice. She understands and wishes she was completely over Xander. With that, Sarah decides it’s time to go.

Brady Pub: Xander asks Justin to join him and Chloe. Justin talks quickly so as to avoid spilling Sarah’s secret. Xander wonders what’s going on. Justin flashes back to promising Bonnie he will keep the secret. In real time, Justin says Alex has gone to work for Basic Black. Chloe realizes Alex has taken her old job. She agrees she is happier working with Xander at The Spectator. With that, Justin needs to exit to take Bonnie her soup.

Horton Square: Alex chats on the phone with Sonny about his new job at Basic Black and his annoyance with Maggie’s rule at Titan. Alex grabs a beer just as Maggie arrives on the scene. She wastes no time saying Chad is her choice to take his place. She twists the knife further by saying Chad and Stephanie have decided to move in together. With that, she exits.

Xander and Chloe’s Digs: The duo returns home and Xander pours wine. He still can’t get over how “sketchy” Justin was acting. Chloe likes him talking about his family as it gives her insight. With that, they passionately kiss. Xander asks if she’s certain she wants to sleep alone tonight. Chloe doesn’t think she’s ready to move on completely quite yet. She doesn’t want to lead Xander on until she’s over Brady. He admits he’s not quite over Sarah. They decide to keep getting to know each other without rushing.

Kiriakis Mansion: Justin returns with Bonnie’s soup and says he ran into Chloe and Xander. He assures her the secret is safe. Bonnie updates Justin on her recent conversation with Sarah. Justin thinks Xander has a right to know. Bonnie agrees but says Sarah doesn’t agree.

Endings

Justin says Xander and Chloe seem happy together. Bonnie hopes Chloe’s a good influence on Xander like he was on her. Justin feels sorry for Brady.

We get a musical interlude where Brady looks at his picture of Chloe. Across town, Chloe thinks of kissing Brady and then puts her head on Xander’s shoulder. In his own head, Xander remembers the last time he was in bed with Sarah. He wraps his arm around Chloe and they cuddle up. In Chicago, Rex closes the door and breathes a heavy sigh. Outside the door, Sarah also thinks about the last time she and Xander were in bed together.

The music continues as Belle arrives home finding an empty vodka bottle under a chair. In Alice Horton's dining room, Chad and Stephanie look at houses. While in Horton Square, Alex drinks his beer and thinks of the last time he at Stephanie hit the sheets.