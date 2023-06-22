On today’s General Hospital recap: Sasha claims she and Cody are just friends, but Lucy and Maxie disagree. Lucy continues to push but Sasha continues to insist she's only interested in his friendship. They discuss grief and taking things at their own pace.

Alone at the table, Sasha pulls up a photo of Brando on her phone and tells him how much she misses him. She looks up to find her therapist standing there. Dr Montague reassures her that she's processing things in a normal way.

Spinelli tells Gladys to recant her story but she doesn't believe they have any evidence against her. Gladys says she left her phone at home the night of the ball, so there is no way they could get anything from it.

Sam finally admits to Kristina she's on a surveillance job. Kristina wants details, but Sam refuses and drags her from the pool area. The two discuss Molly's problems and Kristina can't believe how long she's been suffering.

A server cleans off Sam's magazine from the table and the microphone falls to the ground (Seriously? Cracker jack PI Sam left her equipment behind where anyone could find it? Oy vey). Selina's there to pick it up but Spinelli and Cody claim they don't know anything about it. Selina tosses the microphone into the pool and has a private meeting with Cody and Gladys.

Selina admonishes them for not clearing up their animosity and orders them to make peace for the sake of the game. Selina tells Gladys to drop the charges against Cody. She says Gladys should say the clasp on the bracelet was loose. She knows a caterer who will come forward to say they found it on the floor and put it in the jacket for safekeeping.

Alone with Cody, Selina reminds him no one can know he works for her, and all this unwanted attention to her business is not good. She warns him to keep his mouth shut or else.

Selina confronts Gladys about the loan. Gladys has a partial payment, saying Sasha will notice if she takes too much money at once. Dr Montague overhears and offers Gladys an opportunity to settle her debt in return for something.

Spinelli fishes the microphone out of the pool and tells Sam that Selena ruined everything. He complains about Selina's involvement and the two wonder what her connection is to Gladys and Cody.

Finn tells Gregory he wants to go on vacation together, but his father says he accepted a job at The Invader. Finn accepts they can go next year but that causes Gregory to decide it needs to be sooner. Gregory brings up Tracy and says he's not happy with her behavior towards Chase. Finn defends Tracy and doesn't think Gregory should bother to apologize.

Alexis checks in with Tracy regarding Ned's condition and how "Eddie" is refusing any visitors. Tracy admits she's having a hard time handling the fact Ned doesn't recognize her or Leo. Tracy believes Ned is trying to escape all the crap in his life with this accident. She believes it’s necessary to use extreme measures to snap him out of it. Alexis says they should just let Ned believe he's Eddie Maine. Tracy disagrees and the two argue and call each other names, which Gregory overhears.

Carly meets Drew at the courthouse and the two complain about having to pay for their crimes. Michael stops by for support and the three get into it about everything being Ned's fault (My head is ready to explode with this nonsense, so I believe I really earned those chocolate covered almonds today).

Zeke tells them the Feds have accepted the deal and that remains is for the judge to approve it. Drew says the sentence will be six months in minimum security prison and Carly doesn't have to do any time. Zeke says the SEC is satisfied and Michael is grateful to Drew. Michael promises his life will be there when he comes home.

Drew pleads guilty to Judge Kim, who says he's reviewed the case and believes Drew and Carly colluded to raise the price of the shares. The judge believes Drew should pay the maximum penalty, but Zeke says twenty years is too harsh. Zeke fights for Drew, reminding the judge the merger never happened, so Drew did not gain financially. Zeke says Drew was just trying to help his family. Judge Kim still feels six months is too lenient and sentences Drew to serve three years.

