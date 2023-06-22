Jeopardy! Champ James Holzhauer Talks Ken Jennings and Fiercest Opponent

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings made his bones as a winning contestant on the game show. He beat James Holzhauer in the Jeopardy! GOAT tournament three years ago, though Holzhauer later conquered the Masters competition with Jennings as host. TV Insider spoke with Holzhauer about his relationship with Jennings and Jennings as host.

Jennings quipped that he wouldn't compete on the gameshow again for fear of facing off against Holzhauer, who replied:

It’s funny. I heard the backstage gossip that he didn’t want to be in the Greatest of All Time because he thought it would be too tough a competition for him. Obviously, it wasn’t. I think he is still at the top of his game probably. It would be fun to have a rematch against him. I don’t know if the Jeopardy! rules would allow it.

How is Jennings doing as a host? Holzhauer weighed in:

I think he is doing the best job he can. It’s kind of an impossible role to replace Alex Trebek. I think he is doing the best he can be Ken. Not trying to be like the one before him, but carving out his own role.

Who has been his greatest opponent on the show so far? He explained: