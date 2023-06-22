On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Traci runs into her friend Zelda at the GCAC and asks how long before her flight to New York. She’s grateful her friend convinced her to return to Genoa City to try and wage peace between her family members. She’s not certain if her efforts made a difference but she’s holding out hope. With that, we flashback to John Abbott embracing Ashley and then Jack. Next up, we watch as John walks Traci down the aisle and then enjoys a dinner at the mansion with his family. He looks at Jack and Ashley saying they make him proud.

More flashbacks ensue until we fade into real time where Jack and Ashley are trying to hash out their differences in the living room as Traci looks at a photo of her father.

