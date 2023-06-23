The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Kyle and Audra Hit The Sheets!

Summer: The tartlet (Allison Lanier) turns to Chance (Conner Floyd) for support.

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) starts to backslide into her wicked ways. Watch for Diane to cause Jack to lose his patience.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) makes a big announcement.

Michael/Lauren: The Baldwins (Christian LeBlanc and Tracey Bregman) clear up some things.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) is put through a test by Victor (Eric Braeden). Later, Nate pats himself on the back for a job well done.

Kyle/Audra: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) bumps into the scheming exec (Zuleyka Silver) again at the GCAC. The two have a few drinks too many and wind up back in Audra's room, where they sleep together! Afterward, watch for Kyle to have trouble with what happened.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) causes Nick (Joshua Morrow) to lose his cool with her. Look for Phyllis to link up with her bestie Michael.

Adam: The black-sheep Newman (Mark Grossman) is stunned by Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) words and attitude.

Ashley: The chemist (Eileen Davidson) schemes to get payback.

Nick/Sharon: Nick visits his ex-wife (Sharon Case) to see how she's holding up after Cameron's (Linden Ashby) death. He finds a box on her porch, which they both open. They discover it is from the attorney handling Cameron's estate. Inside the box are items that will change things for Sharon. The question is, what will she do with them?

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) makes a big decision.

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) gets a blast from her past.