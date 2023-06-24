On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge is clumsily explaining how he came to realize his “destiny” with Brooke was still in tact. Brooke is confused but tries to keep up. Ridge says he doesn’t want to live without his “Logan.” She wants him to keep repeating what she’s longed (for days) to hear. Ridge asks if Brooke will be his “Logan” forever. She says yes and they kiss to commemorate the moment.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Kisses Thomas as Liam Watches From a Distance

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!