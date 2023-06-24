The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 26-30, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

The Roman adventure concludes and the ripple effect hits Los Angeles.

Hope (Annika Noelle) faces the fallout of her actions.

Liam (Scott Clifton) gets reckless.

Taylor (Krista Allen) has opinions about Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) Roman adventures.

Ridge and Brooke get back to reality.

Liam stuns Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Liam’s World Implodes

Hope asks to be forgiven.

Taylor has experiences a life crisis.

Liam has questions for Hope.

Hope and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) have a sitdown.

Brooke and Taylor do battle.

Liam fills Wyatt (Darin Brooks) in on everything from Rome.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) takes sides.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!