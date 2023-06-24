On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD - Melinda Trask’s Office: Belle and Talia are meeting with Melinda about the deal for her to testify against Colin. Melinda has changed her mind saying she wants to put Talia away for a long time.

Belle argues Colin is responsible for everything Talia did. Melinda shoots back there is plenty of evidence to convict both of them. Talia cries and Melinda gets snarky. Belle counters by asking Talia if she both drugged the biscuits and vandalized Paulina’s office. She also confirms Talia is under Marlena’s care and presents Melinda with an affidavit from her mother outlining the care she is receiving.

Melinda reads the report and relates to being in an abusive relationship. She understands the long term impact. Talia questions Melinda’s familiarity, and she explains her ex-husband was abusive. Belle uses the revelation to say Melinda must understand what Talia is going through, and wonders what it means for her case.

Melinda offers Talia community service and probation. In addition, she wants her to continue in therapy so she can recover from the abuse and not repeat this destructive pattern.

Salem PD - Investigation Room: Rafe is feeling despondent about Abe’s case. Talia comforts him by stroking his hand. Just then, Eli arrives on the scene, and Rafe introduces him and Jada.

Jada begins to go through the evidence they’ve gathered when Rafe insists she go home and get some rest. Jada exits and Eli immediately side eyes Rafe. He quickly surmises something is going on between the two of them.

Rafe gets very defensive, but Eli isn’t buying what he’s selling. Rafe admits there’s an attraction but know nothing can happen because of the Salem PD rules on fraternizing. Eli reminds Rafe he and Lani worked together and they were ok. Rafe says he’s Jada’s boss and there are now new regulations.

Rafe tries to engage Eli about the case, but he thinks the Commissioner needs to head home for a little shut eye. Alone in the office, Eli reviews and is intrigued by the statement of Whitley King.

Belle runs into Rafe. She’s there to see Jada about Talia’s case.

Paulina’s Digs: Chanel is talking to the Salem Health Department. They’re letting her re-open Sweet Bits. Paulina tries to muster enthusiasm, but she’s worried about Abe.

Paulina says Olivia is packing to go home, but is upset she’s leaving without news from Abe. Chanel is distracted thinking about how she needs to hire someone to take Talia’s place. She goes on to say she saw Talia putting up pictures of Abe. Paulina wonders if she’s thinking of forgiving Talia when Theo arrives in response to Chanel’s text. Olivia wants to see him before she exits.

Chanel and Theo see Olivia off, and he says he needs to head to the police station. They talk a bit about Talia and the emotional abuse from Colin. They both talk about their own histories of abuse and begin to soften towards Talia.

Brady Pub: Theo runs into Kate and they discuss his Juneteenth speech and the search for Abe. They reminisce about Kate’s history with Abe. She says she got to know him even more when Theo was shot (for which Kate rightfully takes responsibility!). Kate thinks Abe’s love for Theo brought his through the shooting, and his love for his father will bring him back. Just then, Theo gets a text and quickly exits.

Jada walks in and hugs Kate. They discuss how Jada’s been up all night working on Abe’s case. Kate hopes her personal relationship with Rafe won’t be a distraction. She references Lady Whistleblower’s column about their alleged romance.

Jada confirms they had an encounter during biscuit-gate. There may be something brewing but their jobs require them to be platonic. Kate says screw it and they should go for it.

Kate explains her history with Rafe, and, despite their issues, he knows he is a good man. Jada mentions work and Kate says they just need to find a way around it (I like Kate and Jada’s friendship).

Whitley’s Cat House: Whitley brings Abe his breakfast but oatmeal doesn’t thrill him. They talk about their vow renewal, but Abe wishes their family had been in attendance. Whitley says Theo is in town. She explains he’s returned home to see after his father. Abe thinks if he can see his son, he will be able to access his memories.

Whitley worries he won’t remember right away. Abe wonders why Theo didn’t come straight to see him. Whitley explains he is on his way. Abe gets dressed and is nervous to see him. He notices Whitley also looks a little on edge. Just then, “Theo” arrives (for those who don’t know this actor is Terrell Ransom, Jr. who played Theo when he was much younger).

Abe questions if this man is his son. Whitley confirms and “Theo” takes a seat. He mistakenly said he was in Brazil when Whitley interrupts and says it was South Africa. They try to talk their way out of things and “Theo” asks to speak with “Paulina” in the hallway.

In the hallway, “Theo” says he didn’t have time to read the information she sent him. He says he’s unwilling to scam the Mayor and walks away. She drags him back reminding him of their payment arrangement and how she helped his grandmother when she was in the hospital (sounds like Whitley fancies herself a bit of a Robin Hood). “Theo” reluctantly agrees to give it another shot.

Before Whitley can enter, she gets a call from Eli. He wants her to come in to answer a few questions. She tells “Theo” she’ll give him an extra $100 if he stays with Abe while she’s gone.

“Theo” returns to the apartment and Abe wonders what’s going on. He explains “Paulina” went to run an errand, but Abe is more curious about what they spoke about in the hallway. “Theo” lies saying he didn’t know how to talk to Abe with his memory loss. They decide to get to know each other again.

Salem PD - Lobby: Whitley walks in, sees the real Theo, and talks to him about Abe. She explains Eli called her and Theo says they are both seeing the same person. Theo notices Whitley is on edge when Eli walks out. They go back into the investigation room leaving Theo in the lobby.

Eli asks why Whitley left her shift early the day Abe disappeared. Whitley says she was getting sick and couldn’t be around patients. Eli says she didn’t mention those details in her statement. He wants her to give her statement again and spare no detail. Eli gets a call and excuses himself leaving Whitley alone with her anxiety-provoking thoughts. She realizes she has no choice. Abe Carver must die.

Talia thanks Belle for helping her avoid prison time. She says Rafe is going to tell Jada.

Rafe arrives to tell Jada about Talia and finds her in a towel.

Paulina can’t believe Colin continues to deny taking Abe. Chanel says the police are sure he wasn’t the culprit, but is certain Eli will figure out the truth.

Abe and Theo are talking baseball. He can’t remember if he likes to Cubs or White Sox. Suddenly, Abe gets a bad headache and needs to rest. “Theo” notice he’s unsteady and wonders if he has a cane. The word “cane” makes him flash back to using a cane on the day of his wedding to Paulina and a discussion with the real Theo.

