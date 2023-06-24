General Hospital Spoilers for the week of June 26, 2023

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Portia (Brook Kerr) supports Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

Lucy (Lynn Herring) asks Felicia (Kristina Wagner) to investigate Martin (Michael E. Knight).

Robert (Tristan Rogers) keeps Sonny (Maurice Benard) occupied.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) reconsiders his actions.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) rages.

“Eddie Maine” (Wally Kurth) feels compassion for Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Finn (Michael Easton) feels the heat from Tracy (Jane Elliot).

Ava (Maura West) is beside herself.

Anna’s (Finola Hughes) people come out in support.

Laura (Genie Francis) offers words of wisdom.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dex (Evan Hofer) get cozy at the Metro Court pool.

Austin (Roger Howarth) and Ava are very unnerved.

Chase (Josh Swickard) stands up for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Trina (Tabyana Ali) confides in Josslyn.

Sonny helps out Ned which endangers Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Carly’s (Laura Wright) life goes from bad to worse.

Lucy learns some juicy information.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!