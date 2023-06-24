On today’s General Hospital recap: Martin interupts Sasha and Lucy He gives Lucy flowers and a kiss, promising to spend more time together. They talk about how profitable the Deceptor has been for the company and Lucy credits Martin for the idea. Sasha is happy for them but when she asks about marriage both say it will never happen. Martin and Lucy say both of them are happy with the status quo.

After Martin leaves, Sasha questions Lucy, who admits she does want marriage but Martin has bad history with his ex wives. The judge sentences Drew to three years, causing Carly to shout at the judge there was a deal in place for six months. Judge Kim says he makes the final decision and Drew is heading to Pentonville (I laughed so hard at everyone's faces. )

Zeke tries to convince the judge Drew isn't a criminal and has done good for the community. The judge says there isn't a separate set of laws for the privileged and no one is above the law. He wants Drew taken into custody immediately, though Zeke asks for time to get his things in order. The judge gives Drew seven days before turning himself in.

Zeke tells them he'll set up a meeting with the judge to try and fix things. Drew tells Carly he'll put Aurora up for sale and the proceeds will pay for her financial woes. Carly says the company is Scout's legacy but Drew dismisses that point. Carly says she'll figure things out herself and wants them to make the most of the time they have.

Gregory interrupts the argument between Tracy and Alexis to tell Tracy to back off. Tracy and Gregory argue until Alexis breaks it up. Tracy tells Gregory to stay away from her before storming off. Alexis gives Gregory the update on her history with Tracy. She tells him to let things go because Tracy isn't worth it.

Kevin meets with the family and tells them Ned believes he is Eddie Maine. Kevin says it's more than a case of memory loss as Ned's brain has superimposed the memories of Eddie over his memories of Ned. Tracy says Ned needs a stern talking to and argues with Olivia. Kevin tells them not to turn on each other. He says Eddie Maine represents freedom and simplicity for Ned. Tracy continues to complain, but Kevin tells her to give Ned space and not deny his reality.

Ned tells Deanna he doesn't belong here and continues to insist he's Eddie Maine. Deanna gives him a shot to calm him down. Brook Lynn and Chase stop by and Ned wakes up and tells them to get him out of there now. Brook Lynn promises to take him home once he's been cleared to leave. Ned says he loves living in Vegas and doesn't envy her father because corporate life is not for him.

Once Tracy hears Ned wants to head to Vegas, she decides she's going to knock some sense into him. Ned is gone when they return to the room.

Nina and Sonny celebrate their engagement. Dex and Josslyn interrupt to ask how things are going for Carly and Drew in court, but Sonny doesn't have an update. Sonny asks for a moment with Josslyn and mentions Dex has decided to continue to work for him. Josslyn says it's Dex's decision to continue working for Sonny and she's made her peace with it. Josslyn grits her teeth and says she won't keep coming at him since it hurts the people she loves.

Nina wants to get to know Dex better and thanks him for protecting Sonny. Dex thinks Nina wants him to intervene with Josslyn on her behalf, but Nina thinks it's a lost cause. Dex says when Nina marries Sonny she will be under his protection, as well.

Michael updates them Drew was given three years and NIna exclaims it wasn't supposed to be that way. Nina takes a call from Ava and commiserates about the outcome.

Ned finds himself at The Savoy looking interested in Nina. (Apparently Nina's milkshake brings all the amnesiac boys to her yard)

