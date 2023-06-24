On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nate and Victoria are chatting at the GCAC about his encounter with Nicholas. Nate says he handled himself well, but wonders about Victoria, as she looks a little worse for wear. She says Nikki and Victor did not agree with her decision about Nicholas. They thought he should only be taking a little time off. Their resistance has made her even more certain her decision was a sound one. She knows it’s what’s best for everyone. Nate is surprised to learn Nicholas’ leave of absence is effective immediately. Victoria wants to know if Nate is good with taking over as COO.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Traci Uses John’s Spirit to Wage Peace Between Jack and Ashley

Next Week

Jack accuses Diane of, once again, lying to Kyle.

Summer tells Jack that Kyle asked her to move out.

Kyle is more than intrigued when Audra wants to show him some of her “moves.”

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!