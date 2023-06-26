On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Jet: The Forrester crew is waiting in the jet to head back to Los Angeles. Hope is contemplating her life choices when Thomas and his jacket sit beside her. She says she’s tired and ready to get home and see her family. Hope says what happened in Rome should stay in Rome… as Steffy watches on.

Carter notes they are all still waiting on Brooke and Ridge to arrive. He decides to check the Hope For The Future orders while they await takeoff. Steffy stares daggers at Hope whilst holding on to her dark liquor. She swallows the entire drink and heads over to chat with Hope who thinks she’s upset about Brooke and Ridge. She taunts Hope with her words without directly revealing the source of her disgust.

Thomas brings Steffy water and takes a seat. He thinks it was a good trip. Steffy gets snarky and thinks it was especially good for him and Hope. Thomas thinks Steffy is upset about Brooke and Ridge’s reunion. He thinks everything will be ok and Taylor will find her happiness elsewhere (that off-screen therapy must have REALLY been impactful!). Steffy continues being snarky and evasive saying she wasn’t expecting to be so “surprised” in Rome and it was a “kiss of fate.” Thomas is still not picking up what she’s laying down and decides to check in with the pilot. Steffy takes the opportunity to check in with Liam who says he took a commercial flight home.

Rome: Brooke and Ridge are still in Rome enjoying their reconnection. Ridge thinks it’s time to head to the jet, but Brooke wants him to cool his heels as she has a few more surprises for him. They get very sweet and precious with one another when Ridge hears music. She leads him into the garden to find Andrea Bocelli playing the piano and singing. They join him at the piano, enjoy his musical, stylings, and decide to dance (We are also provided a brief memory of the kiss commemorating Brooke being Ridge’s “forever Logan”).

Afterwards, they meet Andrea’s wife and child. The duo thank the Bocelli’s for the wonderful serenade (While Brooke mews like Marlena from DAYS).

Brooke’s Back Cabin: Liam has arrived back at the homestead and is nursing a drink and his feelings. Just then, Wyatt arrives wondering why he’s already back in town. Liam explains he tried to make it in time for the preview and press conference but was too late. He decided to head to the Colosseum and found her with Thomas. He continues saying everything Steffy was telling him was correct. Wyatt begins to argue with him, but Liam says Hope grabbed Thomas and kissed him. If anything, Thomas was taken by surprise.

Wyatt is stunned and questions what Liam saw. He says there is no mistake. Hope kissed the one person who could end their marriage (Were there others she could have kissed with which he would have been cool?). Wyatt wants to know what he can do to help. Liam begins to break and thinks maybe he needs to be alone. Wyatt (who has done very much the same thing to his brother) makes his apologies and exits.

Endings

Carter and Hope discuss the Italian excursion. He says he’s thrilled with how successful it was and they endured no scandals.

Brooke and Ridge head out to the balcony and chat about the Bocelli serenade. Brooke says Bocelli’s wife has been a long time fan of Forrester. They’ve kept in touch and she offered up the use of their villa. Ridge thinks Brooke is amazing. Brooke thinks they should head to the plane. They kiss as the camera pans to our last shots of Rome.

