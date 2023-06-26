On today’s General Hospital recap: Esme and Spencer discuss her job but she worries their truce will fall apart when Laura heads to Chechnya. Trina stops by and is not amused to see the two of them getting along. Spencer asks about her situation, and Trina says she's upset with Curtis for hurting her mother.

Esme returns and the two have words. Trina complains to Spencer and can't wait until Esme is out of their lives forever. Esme interrupts a second time so Trina decides to leave but not before she watches the happy little family together.

Robert, Felicia and Laura head over to Anna's to try and cheer her up. They find her burning her documents and accommodations. Anna wants to be alone but the others want her to join them at The Savoy. Anna's feeling sorry for herself but swears she's not wallowing. Laura wonders why she's shutting them out and thinks maybe she should have Valentin stay behind.

Anna wants Valentin to go with Laura, since she'll need his support and knowledge of the language, then decides she'll go with them. (YOU get to go to Chechnya, and YOU get to go to Chechnya, and You get to go to Chechnya) Laura and Felicia don't think it's a good idea for Anna to leave town now. Laura is certain Anna will find a new path.

Ned, for whatever reason, thinks Nina is knowledgeable about The Savoy and asks about the hired talent. She questions why he's not in the hospital but he says he's not who she thinks he is. Ned introduces himself to Nina as Eddie and offers to buy her a drink.

Nina introduces "Eddie" to Sonny, who also wonders why he's out of the hospital. Ned says he's not sick so he doesn't need to be in the hospital.

Ned's family worries about his location and Tracy and Olivia continue to argue with each other. Chase finds out Ned signed himself out. Olivia ignores a call from Nina, who then calls Brook Lynn to let them know where Ned is.

Robert runs into Sonny and gets into it which Diane overhears as she and Alexis arrive. Robert accuses Sonny of using Diane to get confidential information from him. Diane drags Robert away and informs him she doesn't do Sonny's bidding. She doesn't know why Robert would care but he mentions their relationship. Diane says they don't have one because he never called when Holly left. Diane says she won't accept being chosen as default.

Ned heads to the stage for an impromptu performance but almost passes out. Olivia tearfully complains to Sonny about Ned's state. Sonny says Ned was fine when he was talking to him. Olivia wants Ned to return to the hospital because of the head injury but he refuses. Ned says he can't be someone he's not. Olivia wants him to come home with her, but he says he needs to be on his own.

Sonny offers to have Ned stay at his place

