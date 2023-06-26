Skip to main content
GH Ned and Nina
image caption
Cynthia Watros and Wally Kurth

Is Ned on to Nina on General Hospital?

Has Ned (Wally Kurth) really lost his memory, or is he putting Nina (Cynthia Watros) through her paces? This week on General Hospital, "Eddie Maine" flees GH and has a conversation with Nina at the Savoy! What will the two say to each other?

Over on the other side of town, Austin (Roger Howarth) warns Ava (Maura West) that his creepy cousin Mason (Nathanyael Grey) is not one to play with and has nothing to lose. Later, Ava is left speechless when her nanny informs her Avery is missing! Will Ava finally tell her baby daddy Sonny (Maurice Benard) about Mason's blackmail?

Watch the promo below!

