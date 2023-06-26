Kyle Gets Over Summer's Betrayal by Getting on Audra on The Young and The Restless!

They say the best way to get over someone is to get under a new one... It seems Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) on The Young and the Restless is using that same old adage with scheming Newman exec Audra (Zuleyka Silver). This week Kyle tells wife Summer (Allison Lanier) he can't get over her part in keeping quiet about her mom Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) scheming to frame his mom Diane (Susan Walters) for her death, and he wants some time apart.

While the two take a break, Kyle decides to get over the pain with Audra's assistance. What will Summer say about this? Watch the promo below!