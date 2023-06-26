Lamon Archey on DAYS Return: "Any Way Eli Can Help Out With The Investigation He Will"

Welcome home, Eli (Lamon Archey)! The Days of Our Lives character is back to help figure out what happened to Abe (James Reynolds), and he's hot on the trail of his father-in-law. Archey spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Eli's return to Salem.

Archey explained:

Being that Eli is an FBI agent and a former Salem PD officer, he feels it wouldn’t be right to stick around Washington, D.C. Also, that’s his father-in-law. Eli has some free time, so he figures, ‘Why not come back to Salem and do whatever he can to help out?’

Archey said he filmed for a few weeks, noting fans will see Eli meet up with some of his loved ones. Archey shared:

I got to work with Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie] and Bill Hayes [Doug]. I can never say enough great things about them. It’s a pleasure to work with them any chance I get.

And he'll also get to share screen time with other Salemites. He added: