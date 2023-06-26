Skip to main content
Lamon Archey, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Lamon Archey on DAYS Return: "Any Way Eli Can Help Out With The Investigation He Will"

Welcome home, Eli (Lamon Archey)! The Days of Our Lives character is back to help figure out what happened to Abe (James Reynolds), and he's hot on the trail of his father-in-law. Archey spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Eli's return to Salem.

Archey explained:

Being that Eli is an FBI agent and a former Salem PD officer, he feels it wouldn’t be right to stick around Washington, D.C. Also, that’s his father-in-law. Eli has some free time, so he figures, ‘Why not come back to Salem and do whatever he can to help out?’ 

Archey said he filmed for a few weeks, noting fans will see Eli meet up with some of his loved ones. Archey shared:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

I got to work with Susan [Seaforth Hayes, Julie] and Bill Hayes [Doug]. I can never say enough great things about them. It’s a pleasure to work with them any chance I get.

And he'll also get to share screen time with other Salemites. He added:

Of course, I have scenes with the wonderful Jackée [Harry, Paulina] as well. And I got to work with Galen [Gering, Rafe] and had some scenes for the first time with Elia [Cantu, Jada]. You’re definitely going to see us doing police work. Any way Eli can help out with the investigation he will. He’ll also give his two cents on the attraction he sees between Jada and Rafe.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lamon Archey, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Lamon Archey on Eli's Return: "It’s a Christmas Surprise"

By Carly SilverComment
Sal Stowers (2)
Days of Our Lives

Sal Stowers Discusses Eli and Lani's DAYS Return to Mourn Doug's Passing

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Lamon Archey, Sal Stowers, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers Head Back to DAYS

By Jillian BoweComment
Rafe Hernandez, Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Ava Faces Heat From Eli While Nicole and Rafe Create Their Own

By Joshua BaldwinComment