Maury Povich Launches At-Home Paternity Test Company

Maury may be over, but Maury Povich is still making bank off his years in the biz. According to TMZ, he's launching an at-home paternity test called The Results Are In, inspired by his announcements of genetics results on TV.

The kit in question contains materials and info on how to get a sample. Then, the sample is sent off to DNA Diagnostics Center. The company promises that customers can expect their confidential (and 99.99%-accurate) results within 2 to 3 days.

Povich made a statement to TMZ, saying: