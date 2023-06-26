Skip to main content
Maury

Maury Povich Launches At-Home Paternity Test Company

Maury is launching a new biz

Maury may be over, but Maury Povich is still making bank off his years in the biz. According to TMZ, he's launching an at-home paternity test called The Results Are In, inspired by his announcements of genetics results on TV.

The kit in question contains materials and info on how to get a sample. Then, the sample is sent off to DNA Diagnostics Center. The company promises that customers can expect their confidential (and 99.99%-accurate) results within 2 to 3 days.

Povich made a statement to TMZ, saying:

I've seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together. With 'The Results Are In,' we're making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.

