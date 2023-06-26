Rosie O'Donnell Wants Menéndez Brothers Set Free

Rosie O'Donnell might no longer be on The View, but she's still offering up hot takes. In a TikTok, the comedian explained why she felt Lyle and Erik Menéndez deserved to be set free after being convicted of killing their parents.

At the time, the brothers claimed their father had molested them. In the new Peacock docuseries Menéndez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, ex-Menudo member Roy Rosselló alleged José Menéndez, a former record exec, molested him, too. O'Donnell watched the series and then reflected on TikTok:

In 1996, Lyle sent me a letter, basically said, 'I know you know. And I hoped we could connect.' And you know, he was right. I did know they were innocent, I did know those were boys that had been incested, and why I knew and how I knew, Lyle also knew. I didn’t write him back because I felt afraid and I wasn’t ready to touch the subject. You know, it was 1996.

In 2019, O'Donnell revealed her own father had sexually abused her. In her TikTok video, she went on to discuss how the subject of such abuse was taboo and even became the fodder for some jokes in the '90s. She said of the brothers:

It’s time I believe them. They were horribly abused by their parents. They did the unthinkable, which had been done to them day after day after day. And they paid the price for that.

She suggested:

Free the Menendez brothers. It’s time.

Watch O'Donnell's take here.