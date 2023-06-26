Y&R's Courtney Hope Dishes Filming Baby Loss Scenes and Sally's Future

The Young and the Restless' Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is going through the unthinkable pain of losing her daughter. Hope spoke to Michael Fairman TV about filming the heartbreaking scenes and what's next for the redheaded designer.

She reflected on filming the moment when Sally asked to hold baby Ava, saying:

That was the hardest moment for me. I don’t even know if you can really see it in the shot, but my body was shaking so bad, that my chin started chattering and it was crazy. I don’t think my body’s ever been through anything like that. My chin is chattering uncontrollably out of this stress. I kind of just went into all those scenes going, 'Whatever happens, happens. I know, I’ve done the work. I’m just going to allow myself to just be here and, and be open to whatever’s going to come.' It was rough. Originally, I was like, 'Are they going to write a scene where Sally holds her baby?' Afterwards, I was really glad they didn’t.

Shooting the scenes where Adam (Mark Grossman) opened up to Sally about why he chose to save her was hard. Hope said:

It was heartbreaking. There were a couple moments when I had tears in my eyes. I thought to myself, 'Please don’t have a tear fall from my face because I’m supposed to be asleep.' (Laughs). Mark is just brilliant and wonderful as an actor. To be there with him, and to know the story that we’ve created, and the relationship we’ve built around Adam and Sally and to also know that Sally does love Adam and she knows that he lost a child, too. Sally just can’t get past the reality that’s right in front of her, and so hearing him say those things definitely made it hard to not respond.

What's next for Sally? Hope teased: