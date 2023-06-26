On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jack asks Diane to promise him she will be positive and enjoy all the amazing things coming to them in the near future. He wants her to think about their wedding and how she’ll be working with him at Jabot. Diane isn’t certain how smart it is for her to work at Jabot with the conflict it will cause with Ashley and maybe Billy. Jack says he’s not concerned about any of the potential conflict, and shows her the press release he had created for her return and new position. Those in the family who are impacted will just have to deal with it. Diane kisses Jack and they bask in the joy of their current situation.

