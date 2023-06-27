Skip to main content
Kyle Lowder
image caption
Kyle Lowder

Days of Our Lives Grad Kyle Lowder Joins KTVN 2 News as Morning Co-Anchor

Days of Our Lives viewers in Nevada will be seeing a bit more of Kyle Lowder (Rex; Ex-Brady) on screen. Lowder has now joined CBS affiliate KTVN Channel 2 News as their new morning co-anchor. Lowder made the announcement on Instagram on June 23 with a picture of himself signing his contract and posted a caption:

Starting in July I will be joining news leader and CBS affiliate @ktvn_reno as their new morning co-anchor. 

Congrats to Lowder! See his full caption below.

