On today’s General Hospital recap: Brook Lynn checks in with Tracy about Ned, She says he spent the night at Sonny's, and Olivia was heading over there this morning. Brook Lynn mentions she took the day off, which doesn't sit well with Tracy.

Chase tells Brook Lynn that Nina was there when Ned fell. Brook Lynn wonders why Nina never came forward.

Ned wakes up at Sonny's happy to have been allowed to crash there. Sonny brings up Olivia, but Ned says he can't be who she wants him to be. Olivia drops by and apologizes to Ned about the night before. She has desserts and clothes for him and asks for five minutes of his time.

Olivia brought a photo album to try and jog his memories but he says it doesn't mean anything to him. The only photo Ned does recognize is an old one of "Eddie Maine" though he has no memory of Lois in the same picture. Olivia gets upset when Ned remembers the guitar in the photo so he storms out. Nina follows him out and he's appreciative she calls him "Eddie".

Nina says she's sorry this is happening to him, but no one should force him to be someone he's not. Ned thinks he should just leave town since he loves being on stage and on the road. He says there is nothing keeping him here.

Tracy's on a phone call with someone complaining about them. She then promises to get them the information on the Deceptor they need.

Olivia gets home and tells them Ned thinks of them as strangers now and not family. Brook Lynn says they're not giving up on Ned, and Olivia says they need to figure out their next move.

Josslyn complains to Dex about Drew getting three years and how wrong that is. Dex tells Trina about his background. After he leaves, Trina tells Josslyn about Victor's falsified evidence against Esme. Josslyn thinks it should be used to make Esme pay for her crimes but Trina says Spencer destroyed it.

Spencer and Esme are concerned as Laura gets ready to leave for Chechnya. Laura says she's made arrangements for someone to help them. Martin and Lucy show up and Laura says they are the backup if needed. Lucy gives Martin the cold shoulder and he wonders why. Martin warns her not to tell anyone he discussed the Deceptor with her.

Spencer argues with Laura about Esme. She says Esme and Ace are a package deal whether he likes it or not. Spencer doesn't think Laura will find Nikolas in Russia but she says Victor helped him hide once before. Spencer says Nikolas has done some awful things and doesn't want Laura to get in trouble just to find him. The two share a hug and Laura's final warning is to be civil to Esme.

Valentin shows Anna her front door which has the word 'murderer' painted across it. Anna dismisses it as a child's prank but he thinks the police should see it. Valentin decides he's going to stay but she insists he go to Russia with Laura. He says he's trying to protect her.

Anna says she's had time to think of all she's done with the WSB, the people she's saved and thinks she's tried to balance the scales. She believes she'll be fine and will be ready if the ones who tagged her house come back. She thinks Valentin needs to go and help Laura

Ava says she's changed her mind and doesn't want to get Pilar fired. Austin warns her Mason will get angry and no one is off limits. Mason joins them asking for information on Pikeman and tells her to quit stalling. Mason thinks Ava needs more motivation and she spots the gun under his jacket.

Mason pulls out a baggie with her hair, and tells her he got them from Nikolas' body. He believes police will realize she murdered Nikolas (remind me again why Ava Freakin' Jerome hasn't murdered this dimbulb in his sleep). Austin promises to get something for Mason soon

Nina tells Sonny that Ned took off but Dex shows up with him.

Pilar tells Ava that Avery is missing.

(How does a baggy of hair prove that Mason found it on Nik's body? How would Mason even prove that Nik is dead? And if he did, he'd be implicating himself since he took the body. This writing is so stupid, it hurts my feelings)

