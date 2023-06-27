Skip to main content
Ryan Seacrest, Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

Seacrest, in!

Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of the hit game show Wheel of Fortune, according to The New York Times. Longtime host Pat Sajak previously announced his retirement from the program after its upcoming 41st season. 

Lucas Shaw, a reporter for Bloomberg, first reported rumors that Seacrest would take on the gig two weeks ago. Now, the Times' John Koblin confirmed the reports, noting that two sources familiar with the Wheel of Fortune succession told him Seacrest will join as host in 2024. 

Veteran letter-flipper Vanna White, meanwhile, is under contract at Wheel of Fortune for another year. She's currently in talks to stay at the show, a source told Koblin.

