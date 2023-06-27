Ryan Seacrest to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of the hit game show Wheel of Fortune, according to The New York Times. Longtime host Pat Sajak previously announced his retirement from the program after its upcoming 41st season.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Reportedly in Talks to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

Lucas Shaw, a reporter for Bloomberg, first reported rumors that Seacrest would take on the gig two weeks ago. Now, the Times' John Koblin confirmed the reports, noting that two sources familiar with the Wheel of Fortune succession told him Seacrest will join as host in 2024.

RELATED: Pat Sajak to Retire From Wheel of Fortune After 41st Season

Veteran letter-flipper Vanna White, meanwhile, is under contract at Wheel of Fortune for another year. She's currently in talks to stay at the show, a source told Koblin.