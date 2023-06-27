Soap Icon Nicolas Coster Dead at 89

Veteran actor Nicolas Coster, best known for his vast daytime roles, died on Monday, June 27, at a Florida hospital. He was 89. No cause of death has been released.

Coster was born Dec. 3, 1933 in London to a father from New Zealand and an American mother. Coster and his family later moved to California, where he was primarily raised. Years later, Coster returned to England to study acting at the Royal Academy of the Dramatic Art (RADA) and then studied in New York with Lee Strasberg. He appeared numerous times on Broadway and made his debut on the Great White Way in 1961, where he understudied for Sir Laurence Olivier in Becket.

Coster made his television debut in 1959 in primetime on The U.S. Steel Hour and went on to appear on NBC's Young Doctor Malone. Coster then created and played the role of Professor Paul Britton on The Secret Storm from 1964 until 1967 and then again in 1968.

In 1970, Coster went on to originate the role of Robert Delaney on Somerset, then played the character for 10 years on Another World. Soon afterward, he went over to One Life to Live as Anthony Makana, but it was his role as devilish businessman Lionel Lockridge on Santa Barbara for which many remembered him. He received 4 Daytime Emmy nominations in 1986, 1988, 1991, and 1992. Coster went on to play the role of the Lockridge patriarch and ex-husband of Augusta Wainwright (Louise Sorel) from 1984 through 1988, returning from 1990 until the show ended in 1993.

Coster also starred on All My Children as Steve Andrews, Erica Kane's (Susan Lucci) crazed lover from 1988 to 1989. In 1993, Coster went over to As The World Turns to originate the role of Eduardo Grimaldi, Lisa Grimaldi's (Eileen Fulton) husband. Coster guest-starred in numerous primetime series, such as Charlie's Angels, Magnum P.I., Star Trek: The Next Generation, and T.J. Hooker, and he recurred on The Facts of Life as Blair Warner's (Lisa Whelchel) father.

Coster struck Daytime Emmy gold when he won in 2017 for his role as Mayor Jack Madison on The Bay. Coster is survived by his wife Beth Pantel and their son Ian, as well as his daughters Candice Jr. and Dinneen from his first marriage.