Supernatural Soap Dark Shadows Premiered 57 Years Ago Today

On June 27, 1966, Dark Shadows hit screens. Although it only ran until 1971, the soap opera helped pioneer the supernatural soap opera, both in daytime and primetime.

Dark Shadows started off a bit slowly, but it soon gained in popularity after 175-year-old vampire Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Fried) was introduced. Like other popular soap scene-stealers, Barnabas was only brought on for a limited run initially, but he became such a hit with fans that creator Dan Curtis kept him on.

Throughout its five-year run, the ABC sudser had a relatively small budget. It reportedly only had $70,000 to film five episodes per week, leading to cost-saving measures like Vaseline and plastic wrap on a camera making a good dream scene. It also became the network's first soap opera shot in color.

After it wrapped, Dark Shadows continued to remain in the public consciousness. It spawned multiple movies and TV shows (including the 2012 Johnny Depp vehicle, with the actor in the role of Barnabas Collins and the short-lived 1990s series). In 2004, The WB made a pilot, and most recently, an attempted sequel, Dark Shadows: Reincarnation, was nearly made, but the continuation never made it to air, in this case on The CW.

Dark Shadows also was a groundbreaker in the gothic and supernatural soap genres. Daytime sudsers like Days of Our Lives, Passions, and Port Charles, all successfully tapped into the supernatural in recent decades. DAYS, of course, hit it big with the Devil possession storyline (twice over!), while demons and witches populated Passions' town of Harmony, and Port Charles was peppered with vampires. The combination of high drama, romance, and family machinations, common threads in daytime soaps, continued on to primetime and streaming hits like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, and Wednesday.