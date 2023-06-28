On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

A despondent Liam asks Hope if she’s happy working with Thomas paid off. She reluctantly says she is. He follows up by commenting on how romantic Rome is. Hope says it would have been if they’d been together. Liam quickly says she didn’t invite him until the last minute. However, he understands because she was doing business.

Hope says she missed her family when she was gone. Liam just stares at her when Hope asks what’s going on. Just then, she spots his luggage. She assumes he’s going out of town on a business trip. She checks the luggage and sees the tag indicating he flew from Los Angeles to Rome. She asks if he was in Rome. Liam says he was and Hope looks panicked. She asks why he was there…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Liam Tells Wyatt About Hope’s Betrayal

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!