On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Johnny calls Wendy for a date that evening. Just then, a towel-clad, Tripp enters. After he hangs up, a distraught Chanel arrives having just learned the news about Abe’s untimely demise. She says they didn’t find a body but fills Johnny in on the witness and the evidence. Johnny wraps his arms around her for comfort (these two are GOLD!). Johnny decides she’s too distressed to drive and says he’ll take her to Paulina’s place.

Shin Boarding House: Wendy agrees to have dinner with Johnny and will be ready in an hour. Wendy turns and sees a half naked Tripp. She confirms she’s going to dinner with Johnny. He’s bummed as he wanted to make her dinner. In the hour they have together, Tripp wants to have a mini date. They agree to meet back in 15 minutes.

Wendy is ready for her date when a knock at the door reveals Tripp with flowers. They head over to the table to play jenga and do tequila shots. Tripp loses at the game and they giggle and generally act adorable. She’s impressed he could pack an entire date in 45 minutes. Tripp goes to “kiss her good night” when Johnny calls. He fills her in about Abe and supporting Chanel. Wendy understands he doesn’t know when he can get to her place. They agree to postpone their date for another evening.

Eric’s Room: Sloan arrives home from work exhausted from her day. She and Eric immediately hit the sheets as she’s ready to make him a father. In the afterglow, Sloan wonders if they made a baby. Eric is surprised how much Sloan wants this baby… cue her flashing back to the DNA deception. She covers saying she knows how important a baby is to him.

They decide to have some dinner, and Sloan suggests they call Marlena and John to take them up on their agreement to get together. Eric calls his mother and she explains what’s happened with Abe. He hangs up and fills Sloan in about Abe’s presumed death. Sloan gets a little too happy saying this turn of events is good news for Colin. She immediately apologizes for her insensitivity. Eric suddenly realizes Nicole is going to be devastated. Sloan suggests he go see her for support.

DiMera Mansion - Living Room: Nicole is trying to reach EJ when Chloe arrives to see about her doctor’s appointment. Nicole says it looks like she’ll be able to carry to term. As for EJ, she hasn’t spoken to him for days. Chloe is up in arms about EJ’s radio silence. Nicole is worried because he was so excited about the pregnancy. The math ain’t mathin’.

Nicole has a degree in EJ DiMera and understands she has to accept him, flaws and all. Chloe thinks she needs to accept she’s done the same with Xander. She thinks both EJ and Xander have committed abominable acts and they should just support one another. Chloe confirms she hasn’t slept with Xander… yet. Nicole agrees whatever she does is her business. With that, Chloe says she’s always around to support her and exits (I like this friendship).

Outside Brady Pub: Dimitri leaves a message for his mother wondering why she’s not communicating with him. He says he proposed to Gwen but she hasn’t given him an answer. Just then, Xander approaches. He introduces himself saying he and Gwen co-own The Spectator. In addition, Xander overheard the content of Dimitri’s conversation. Xander gets all protective and Dimitri wonders why he cares.

Dimitri suddenly remembers Gwen telling him about her history with Xander. He gives Dimitri a little run down of their history. He doesn’t really care and thinks Xander has no say in Gwen’s personal life. They proceed to threaten each other and basically pull out their manhoods and measure.

Salem Inn: Leo arrives with flowers and is disappointed when he sees they’re from Dimitri. Gwen says she’s actually considering marrying him. Leo thinks Dimitri is a “Teutonic twat” (I’m not certain what that means, but it’s definitely the first time I’ve heard “twat” on a soap opera). He goes on to ask if Mr. Van Leuschner has a “magic penis” (Did we just get a nod to our end of the year “magical penis” category?). Gwen plays with Leo a bit before saying why it’s a bad thing to want to marry a handsome man who’s interested in her. She needs to get past Xander. She also has a connection with Dimitri through their traumatic childhoods. Leo still thinks she’s being played.

Gwen says things have changed with Dimitri. She can’t understand what he would gain by wanting to be with her (Oh Gwen…). Leo says Gwen is lovable but he still thinks Dimitri is a con artist.

Paulina’s Digs: Chanel and Johnny arrive to find no one home. Just then, Chanel gets a call from Jada who says Paulina knows about Abe. Chanel tells Johnny that Paulina insisted on going down to the docks. She’s going to hang there until her mother returns. Johnny says he’s going to stay with her until Paulina returns.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Paulina Receives Devastating News About Abe

Endings

Wendy fills Tripp in on the situation with Abe. He knows how beloved Abe is to the community and especially Chanel.

Chanel tells Johnny he doesn’t need to stay. He says he wants to be there to support her. Just then, Chanel looks over her shoulder at a photo of her and Abe.

Chloe returns to the apartment as Xander is unpacking the food. She notice immediately his change in mood. Xander explains he had a run in with Dimitri Van Leuschner who appears to be Gwen’s new fiancé.

Dimitri arrives to see Gwen and is happy to see she received the flowers. Gwen tries to get rid of Leo who refuses to go. Dimitri says he’s used to ignoring “ladies in waiting.” He turns to Gwen and asks her if she has an answer to his proposal.

Sloan is talking to herself about doing a good deed sending Eric to Nicole to make up for her DNA deceit.

Nicole texts EJ and gets frustrated. She wants the father of her baby to walk through the door this instant. Cue Eric’s arrival…

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!