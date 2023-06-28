On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Diane and Jack are at the GCAC. She clearly senses something is up. That observation is confirmed when Jack suddenly suggests they forego dinner and head down to the lounge to dance. Diane pointedly asks what’s wrong and Jack says he doesn’t want to spoil the evening. She pushes him to tell her the truth as they promised not to hide things from each other. Jack capitulates and says he just saw Kyle walk upstairs. Diane blames herself as that must mean he and Summer are fighting about the situation with her and Phyllis. Jack stops her saying Kyle and Summer’s issues are just that, they’re issues. Diane doesn’t like Kyle running away from his problems and wishes there was something they could do to help. Jack hopes one more night apart might help them come to grips with the conflict that divides them (Keep dreaming, smiling Jack!).

