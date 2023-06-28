On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Michael is trying to convince Phyllis to turn herself in. She appreciates his concern but isn’t quite ready to come clean. She hopes he doesn’t hate her. Michael assures her they’re good, but he wants her to weigh her options quickly as time is running out. Before she leaves, Michael asks her to “come home.” Phyllis says she will… one day. Michael says he hates waiting and is worried he won’t see her again. Phyllis tells him to work some legal magic, and she will return “with bells on.” With that, she puts on her oh so convincing disguise and exits.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Encourages Diane to Focus on The Future

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!