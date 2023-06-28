Skip to main content
IMG_0017
image caption
Christian LeBlanc, Michelle Stafford

The Young and the Restless Recap: Phyllis Tells Micheal She’s Not Ready to Come Clean

The Young and the Restless Recap for June 27, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Michael is trying to convince Phyllis to turn herself in. She appreciates his concern but isn’t quite ready to come clean. She hopes he doesn’t hate her. Michael assures her they’re good, but he wants her to weigh her options quickly as time is running out. Before she leaves, Michael asks her to “come home.” Phyllis says she will… one day. Michael says he hates waiting and is worried he won’t see her again. Phyllis tells him to work some legal magic, and she will return “with bells on.” With that, she puts on her oh so convincing disguise and exits. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Encourages Diane to Focus on The Future  

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

89201596-61F7-480A-A907-A13AF2CFF46D
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Phyllis Cleans up a Crime Scene

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0503
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Lauren Refuses to Give in to Phyllis’ Foolishness

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0425
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Daniel Tells Phyllis to Stand Down

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2105
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Summer Begs Phyllis to Come Home

By Joshua BaldwinComment