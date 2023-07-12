Matthew Atkinson, Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Thomas are basking in the afterglow of their hunching. Hope thinks Thomas will never judge any of her actions. He thinks she’s referring to Liam (duh) and doesn’t know whether he should bring him up when they’re all nekkid. Hope gets snarky about Liam and they have a giggle about him running back to Steffy. Hope goes on to say she knows Liam loves Steffy (did I miss something?). She’s pleased to be with someone who thinks about her first. When she’s with Thomas he makes her feel like she’s the only woman in the world. Hope goes on to say Thomas makes her feel loved (did anyone else just get whiplash?).

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Hops on Thomas for Sexual Healing

