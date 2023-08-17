On today’s General Hospital recap:Cody continues to chew the scenery in front of Dante and Mac. After Mac leaves Dante in charge, he questions whether Cody is trying to get himself arrested. Cody complains about Gladys and threatens to hurt her next time he sees her. Dante doesn't believe it and says everything is an act. He figures out Cody wants to get sent to Ferncliff so he can rescue Sasha. Cody continues to be a giant tool and Dante warns him what he’s doing won't help Sasha and will only make things worse.

Molly invites family, minus Kristina, over and announces they've found their surrogate. Molly explains the process and how they've chosen the right candidate. Alexis and Jordan both feel that it's happening quickly but Molly promises they've done all the research and are ready.

Alexis and Jordan leave and have their own conversation. Jordan thinks it's happening too quickly and Alexis agrees. Jordan wonders why Kristina wasn't there and Alexis makes up an excuse about how busy she is with the foundation.

Kristina runs into TJ and says she’s looking for Terry to ask her to be on the group home's board of directors. TJ is certain Terry will be happy to help. After the meeting, Kristina tells TJ she believes the meeting went well. He brings up her missing Molly's gathering, which Kristina knows nothing about.

Alone with Sam, Molly asks if she'd be willing to be the baby's godmother but Sam points out they aren't even pregnant yet. Kristina shows up wondering why she wasn't invited.

Brook Lynn drags Tracy to the pool for Luau Night and plies her with alcohol. Tracy wants to talk about Deception and Brook Lynn wonders what the obsession is about. Tracy admits she needs something to focus on because she's still upset over Luke's death.

Mac joins Felicia at the pool and updates her on Cody but is certain Dante can handle the situation. Felicia says she's tired of being just a grandmother and wants to be at the center of something important. She wants to use her skills to help the community and Mac suggests she find something to do at the hospital.

Gregory babysits Violet while Finn and Liz head out on a date. Violet pulls out a beading kit but Gregory has difficulty with it. He goes to stand up and falls to the ground, and Violet wonders if they should call Finn. Gregory reassures her everything will be ok.

LIz and Finn head to the pool for the luau and the two talk about how great things are between them now. When Finn gets back , he tells his father about how wonderful the date was. Gregory says he has peace of mind because his sons have love in their lives.

Violet tells Finn that Gregory fell and it scared her. Finn asks Gregory why he fell and Gregory admits something awful is going on.

