The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 21-25, 2023

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to beg Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to come home.

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) tells Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) belong together.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) experience miscommunication.

Steffy forges a path forward.

Liam catches Steffy by surprise.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) comforts Hope.

Hope and Thomas have a serious conversation about the future.

Eric and RJ have a heart to heart.

Liam puts his heart on the line.

Hope leaves her relationship with Thomas behind.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) freak out when their sexy time is interrupted.

Liam and Hope work together towards a common goal.

Steffy wants the truth.

Eric takes a stand.

Thomas blames Liam for Hope’s decision.

Finn and Steffy say they love each other.

