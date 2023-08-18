On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD - Shawn Douglas’ Office: Shawn Douglas sits around looking as if he’s not quite sure what to do when Acting Mayor Rawlings arrives. He asks Shawn D. to arrest Paulina for assault. With that, he shows him the video from the press conference.

Shawn Douglas is confused why he would arrest Paulina for poking him in the chest. Rawlings reminds him of the definition of assault and says he serves at the pleasure of the mayor. Shawn D. says his sworn duty is to the people of Salem. Rawlings tells Shawn D. to keep his job, Paulina will need to be in handcuffs by the end of the day.

Casa de Johnson: Abe sits on the sofa reviewing his flashcards when Belle arrives. He summoned her for assistance with getting his job back. Paulina arrives next to urge Abe to give up the idea of becoming mayor again. He appreciates the sentiment but is now determined to take down a man using his position for power.

Abe thinks Rawlings is moving towards making Salem a dictatorship, and it would be wrong not to try and stop him. Paulina asks Belle for her opinion. She says Mayor Carver has her vote. Paulina believes Abe’s is secure in his decision and agrees to support him. He turns to Belle and asks to hear about his legal options.

Belle says Rawlings can use the media to sway public opinion. She believes Rawlings will use his current power to make Abe’s life miserable. Paulina takes the opportunity to try and persuade Abe to back down from this fight. Just then, Belle steps in with an idea.

Brady Pub: Kate shows Roman the story about Abe’s disastrous press conference. Roman avoids the conversation and tells her Victor died. Kate is stunned by the news, and Roman brings up their history. Kate says they constantly burned their bridges, but notes they really did love one another.

Flashback to Victor and Kate after she returns from being gone for a year (and as a different actress!).

Flashback: Victor telling Kate he loves her no matter what.

Kate admits they went through all kinds of trauma and equally hurt one another.

Flashback: Victor accuses Kate of being a whore and throwing him out.

Flashback: Kate grabs a fire poker and hits a sleeping Victor upside the head.

Kate tells Roman that Victor was a worthy adversary and says they were equally stubborn. She turns to Roman and reminds him he is the love of her life. He smiles but understands Victor understood Kate better than anyone possibly could. Kate says there will never be another Victor Kiriakis.

Roman can’t believe Caroline saw good things in Victor. Kate says it’s similar to how he sees good in her. Roman wants to be supportive of Kate in this time and pushes her to call Philip, but she wants no part of that plan. She thinks if he finds out about Victor that Philip will return to Salem, which will lead to his arrest. Roman thinks he can beat the charges by pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Kate continues to resist saying Brady also poses a danger to her son. Roman agrees to continue keeping her secret while also pushing her to contact Philip.

University Hospital - Kayla’s Office: Steve tells Kayla the news about Victor. He gets real and wonders if Victor’s death is such a horrible loss. Steve doesn’t wish anyone dead, but doesn’t know how to glowingly review his life.

Kayla calls the mansion and talks to Brady, and passes on her condolences to Maggie. Steve immediately regrets his earlier words and hates the pain the family is feeling. Kayla can understand the contempt Steve feels for what Victor did to him. He recalls how Victor brought him to town to do his dirty work - spying on Bo, getting close to Kayla, and delivering “the pawn” (John Black).

Kayla reminds Steve how powerful Victor was and how seductive the entire situation was.

Flashback: Steve bargaining with Victor over Kayla’s safety. Kayla knows Victor could be vicious but also knows there was another side to him. The side leading Caroline to fall in love.

The Spectator: Xander texts for information about Victor when Chloe arrives. She wants to review her latest report, but he wants to know if she has an answer to his proposal. Just then, Justin calls and gives Xander the news about Victor.

Xander sort of assumed Victor would live forever. Chloe offers her condolences and listens in support. Xander recalls the times he would have done anything to earn Victor’s respect. He only wanted to be accepted as a Kiriakis… but Victor always refused. Xander tried to inflict the same pain on Victor he was feeling himself

Flashback: Victor tortures Xander and strips him of everything, reducing him to a servant at the mansion.

Xander goes on to remember how close he got to gaining Victor’s respect… but then, Philip returned. Xander pushes about Philip then apologizes to Chloe. He loses his composure as he realizes Victor died before they could reconcile. Xander asks for time alone. Before she exits, Chloe turns and says she loves him (these two continue to be GOLD).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: In Loving Memory of John Aniston and Victor Kiriakis

Endings

Shawn Douglas is pondering his options when Belle arrives. He catches her up and she says Rawlings may not be a problem for long.

Rawlings arrives to see Abe and Paulina. Abe says he’s informed the City Council his intention to return to the mayor’s office. Knowing he’ll have difficulties maintaining the position, he will use the power given to him by the city charter to appoint Paulina mayor of Salem.

Belle gets a call from John clearly informing her about Victor. She turns and tells Shawn Douglas his grandfather is dead.

Kate looks at a picture of Philip on her phone and says aloud she needs to tell him about Victor. Just then, Chloe arrives.

Xander sits alone at The Spectator.

Flashback: A conversation with Victor about his wedding to Sarah. Victor tells Xander he’s proven himself a true Kiriakis and is proud of him.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!