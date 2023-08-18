Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 21-25, 2023

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Xander (Paul Telfer) runs into a very pregnant Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is stunned by Philip’s (John-Paul Lavoisier) return to Salem.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is rushed to the hospital.

Sarah lies to Xander about the baby’s paternity.

Kate frets about Rex (Kyle Lowder).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) have a heart to heart.

Melinda (Tina Huang) asks Sloan to defend Li (Remington Hoffman).

Xander tells Sarah about his proposal to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Abe (James Reynolds) begins to court Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Gabi (Camila Banus) continues to investigate Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Rachel’s (Finley Rose Slater) secret.

Belle (Martha Madison) is a strong shoulder for Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Li courts Melinda.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton) get closer.

Talia (Aketria Sevillian) considers a proposition from Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) have a heated encounter.

Philip takes Chloe by surprise.

Sarah responds to Rex’s proposal.

Melinda considers telling EJ the truth.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Sarah have a heart to heart.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) return to Salem.

