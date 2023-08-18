General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 21-25, 2023

Here's the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Sonny (Maurice Benard) pushes Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for details about Pikeman.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) sees the softer side of “Eddie (Wally Kurth).”

Martin (Michael E. Knight) feels the heat from Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Austin (Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) work together.

Anna (Finola Hughes) continues to watch her back.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) and “Eddie” snap on each other.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) believes he’s in danger.

Sonny intends to cut ties with Pikeman.

Valentin tells Sonny there will be hell to pay for crossing Pikeman.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Anna catch up.

Finn (Michael Easton) is floored by what he learns.

Sonny does Carly a solid.

Lucy and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) relay not so great information.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) has an epiphany.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is beside herself.

Tracy causes turmoil.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Finn head to an AA meeting.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) gives Valentin an opportunity to tell the truth.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) wants answers from Sonny.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali) have a serious chat.

Ava (Maura West) feels the heat from Sonny.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) has strong words for Cody (Josh Kelly).

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) supports Kristina (Kate Mansi).

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) receives some news about his ALS diagnosis.

Nina is the target of Gladys’ (Bonnie Burroughs) nefarious plans.

