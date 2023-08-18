Skip to main content
IMG_0314
image caption
Sean Dominic

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nate Surprises Victoria with a Declaration of Love

The Young and the Restless Recap for August 17, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Nate and Victoria are having a deep conversation in her office. He tells Victoria he’s falling in love with her, but isn’t pushing her to reciprocate. Victoria says she doesn’t know how she’s feeling as she also just learned of Nate’s scheming behind her back. Nate understands and pledges to do whatever he can to earn back her trust. Victoria gathers her things saying she’s can’t continue the conversation. She asks him to cover the Bennet meeting in her stead. He immediately agrees and exits. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Adam Promises to Do Whatever it Takes to Reclaim Newman Media

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2307
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria Asks Nate to be Nick’s Newman Replacement

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2235
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria And Nate Decide to Take Their Relationship Public

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0731
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria Is Suspicious of Adam’s Actions

By Joshua BaldwinComment
93A35DE9-DE53-450A-B6C5-E9D1BA9DED78
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nate Gaslights Elena

By Joshua BaldwinComment